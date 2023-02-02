ST. LOUIS – The big day is finally here. On Thursday, St. Louis CITY SC will begin selling single-match tickets to the public.

There are a limited number of tickets to the team’s 17 home games in its inaugural season at CITYPARK Stadium. Season tickets are sold out. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Seatgeek.com.

One of the most in-demand tickets will be for the first ever home match for the team on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. versus Charlotte FC.

There will be a total of 17 homes matches this season for the newest MLS expansion team. Team officials tell us there will be generally speaking about 1,000-3,000 tickets available to the general public per home match.

Team officials expect the tickets to go fast, especially since season tickets are already sold out. Season ticket holders and myCITY members have already had exclusive pre-sales for single game tickets prior to Thursday.