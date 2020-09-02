St. Louis City SC opens ticket deposits for inaugural season

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer team go on sale today at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve their place in line to purchase season tickets for St. Louis City SC historic, inaugural season in 2023 by placing a season ticket deposit.

According to a press release, all season ticket deposits will be prioritized in the order they were placed.

There will be four separate groups of season ticket deposits :

Supporter Sections ($50 per account): Supporter sections will be located in the Lower Level behind the North Goal, where fans will be standing, singing, and cheering for the entire match. These sections will be general admission and will not have assigned seats.

Reserved Seating ($50 per account): Reserved Seating will be located in Lower and Upper Levels and will include an assigned seat for all MLS home matches.

Premium Seating ($100 per account): Premium Seating includes the VIP Pitch Club, Concourse Club, Loge Boxes, and CITY View Terrace Boxes. These seats give fans the ultimate matchday experience with exclusive benefits.

Suites ($2,500 per account): Suites will include VIP Pitch Suites and Executive Suites, providing an unparalleled match day experience. Suite ticket holders will enjoy VIP parking, access to an exclusive entrance, and unrivaled sightlines.

If you have questions, contact the club at Suites@stlCITYsc.com.

As previously reported, St. Louis City SC will join Sacramento as the 29th and 30th teams in the league. The team will feature the only majority female-led ownership group in Major League Soccer, led by Carolyn Kindle Betz.

