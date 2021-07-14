Together Credit Union is St. Louis CITY SC’s official banking sponsor

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC welcomed their newest founding partner and official banking sponsor Wednesday in Together Credit Union.

St. Louis CITY’s CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz, VP of Community Relations Khalia Collier hosted the announcement made at 423 Lynch Street.

Focused on community involvement, community collaboration and financial empowerment 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭.



A big welcome to @together_cu – our newest Founding Partner and Official Banking Partner of the club! pic.twitter.com/4nRumtRoU2 — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) July 14, 2021

From the beginning, the vision has been bigger than soccer. It’s been about transforming our city and region. Today, we bring one more part of the story together.@stlCITYsc 🤝 @together_cu



🔗 https://t.co/WpbjLccgJq pic.twitter.com/hMrXlFCWYq — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) July 14, 2021

St. Louis CITY SC said the partnership will bring “opportunities to underserved St. Louis neighborhoods through financial literacy programming.”

Together Credit Union has been in the St. Louis area for over 80 years and has 13 branches in the area to date.

“Our partnership with Together Credit Union is extremely special to the club because of our shared values and commitment to the city,” Betz said. “How incredible is it that both of St. Louis CITY SC’s first two founding partners are so deeply rooted in the St. Louis community? We couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”

“Through our partnership with St. Louis CITY, we hope to broaden our outreach efforts by creating sustainable, long-term financial wellness programs,” Together Credit Union’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Kraus said. “Our goal is to help young people and their families on the path to financial independence and success.”

The credit union will now offer St. Louis CITY SC-branded debit and credit cards for their members. Those with the cards will receive special stadium offers and access to events.

The Together Credit Union will also sponsor the “Together Credit Union Club” on the stadium’s main concourse. St. Louis CITY SC ticket holders will be able to hang out there on game days.

“The Together Credit Union Club will provide a one-of-a-kind experience inside the stadium where fans can come together on matchday to enjoy delicious STLMade food and beverages reflective of the diverse culinary flavors of St. Louis,” Kraus said.

Most recently, St. Louis CITY SC announced local chef Gerard Craft as their “Flavor Officer.” Craft will work with area chefs and the team’s fans to create the club’s in-stadium food experience.