ST. LOUIS – We’re just two days away from St. Louis CITY SC kicking off its inaugural season. To catch the action this year, you’ll want to plan ahead.

St. Louis CITY SC will play 34 games from late-February to mid-October in is first MLS go-around. Every match will be broadcast live through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLS Season Pass will cost around $15 monthly or $99 per season. For those looking to cut costs, there are two avenues to potentially watch CITY SC and other MLS action for free this year.

Free games through Apple TV

First, as the 2023 season nears, MLS will offer streams to 32 games at no charge for anyone with an Apple TV ID, even those without an Apple TV+ subscription. According to World Soccer Talk, St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural game (Feb. 25 at Austin at 7:30 p.m. CT) and third game (March 11 at Portland at 9:30 p.m. CT) will be available to watch for free.

To watch these games, fans will need to open the Apple TV app on their device, and scroll down to the MLS Season Pass icon. It will guide fans to free games offered through March 19. Click here to log in with or create an Apple ID.

Free games through T-Mobile

Additionally, a select bunch of lucky fans could potentially get a whole season’s worth of games on MLS Season Pass for free. From now through March 14, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can score a free year of MLS Season Pass.

This limited-time opportunity is available through the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app. You won’t need an Apple TV+ subscription to take advantage of this special either.

T-Mobile’s customers are asked to complete the following steps to redeem this offer:

Download the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app and sign in with their phone number. If needed, click here for details on the app.

Scroll down and select the offer that shows “2023 MLS Season Pass ON US.” Select the option that says “Save To My Stuff”

Tap “Copy code and redeem.” You will be redirected to the Apple TV login page. Sign in or create an Apple ID

Tap “Continue” on your device to redeem your offer. Tap “continue” once more to access your MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

Regardless if you are a T-Mobile customer or not, click here to sign up or check your eligibility for MLS Season Pass.