ST. LOUIS – The start of the inaugural season for St. Louis CITY SC is less than a month away. If you hope to follow the action closely, make sure you plan ahead.

St. Louis CITY SC will play 34 games over eight months in its inaugural season. The regular season starts Feb. 25 and runs through Oct. 21.

Every CITY SC match will be broadcast live through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. For those who don’t have an account, FOX 2 will carry the broadcast for June 11 match against the LA Galaxy, and FS1 will air matches with Sporting KC (May 20) and Austin FC (Aug. 20).

St. Louis CITY SC has not yet confirmed a radio broadcast partner for the upcoming season, but a new listing offers insight into another option for following the team.

According to a listing on Indeed.com, CITY SC is looking to hire a play-by-play radio announcer for the season. It lists that KYKY-FM (98.1) will air “all 34 home and away matches, as well as any CITY-participating international or national cup games.”

That said, the primary options for following CITY SC (outside of attending games) will be MLS Season Pass for TV viewers and appears to be 98.1 FM via radio. To sign up or check your eligibility for MLS Season Pass, click here.

Keep an eye on MLS broadcast schedules for FOX and FS1 channels throughout the season, as national broadcast slates are subject to change.