ST. LOUIS – A big moment in St. Louis soccer history – the first playoff game of St. Louis CITY SC – is set for Sunday evening.

St. Louis CITY SC will host Sporting Kansas City for the first match in a best-of-three series Sunday evening.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected in downtown St. Louis, though with possible freezing temperatures and high demand for tickets, there’s a chance you’ll want to catch the action from home.

If you want to watch CITY SC on Sunday from your TV, here’s what you need to know:

Kickoff: Scheduled for 9 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Stream: Apple TV

Fans essentially have two options to watch the big match on Sunday, including one free option.

The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1, following the MLS broadcast of FC Cincinnati vs. the New York Red Bulls. Because of this setup and other MLS scheduling considerations, CITY SC’s playoff game might start closer to 9:20 or 9:30 p.m.

If you don’t have FS1, there is also one free option (for Sunday only) to watch CITY vs. Sporting.

Anyone with an Apple TV account can also watch the first match for free. You do not need to have Apple TV+ or MLS Season Plus to watch the first match of the series. You only an account to access a stream that will be made available in the evening.

According to MLSSoccer.com, fans can also watch the Houston-Salt Lake game for free around 5 p.m. and the Cincinnati-New York game for free around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

If you can’t access the game on FS1 or Apple TV, but you live in the St. Louis metro, you can also listen to the broadcast via radio on 98.1 FM.