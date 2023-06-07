ST. LOUIS – An aldermanic committee is weighing a possible honorary name change for a street outside CityPark in downtown St. Louis.

Last month, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge (Ward 14) submitted Board Bill 19, which would name a stretch of North 21st Street in honor of the long-standing soccer supporters’ group, the St. Louligans.

Founded in 2010, the St. Louligans are a nonprofit group that has advocated for soccer in the St. Louis region. Aldridge highlights the group’s charity work in raising more than $300,000 for organizations like the St. Louis Foodbank, the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, Home Sweet Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, Special Needs Soccer Association, and UMSL Succeed.

Under Aldridge’s proposal, North 21st between Locust and Olive streets would be renamed “Louligan Street.” At least 60% of all registered voters and / or persons owning a business along that stretch of North 21st have signed a petition supporting the name change.

BB 19 is presently in the Public Infrastructure and Utilities Committee. If the measure passes, the Louligans would make that area their official gathering spot and use that space for future fundraising efforts.