Student-athletes and parents ready to take legal action against St. Louis County’s decision on fall sports

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday that low-frequency contact sports such as cross country, tennis, golf, and swimming will be allowed to compete starting Friday, September 11.

A majority of fall sports are still unable to compete and student-athletes, especially seniors, who were banking on this season to possibly receive an athletic college scholarship, are upset with Page’s decision.

High school athletes and their parents have openly expressed their disapproval of Page’s decision on the matter and are ready to take legal action. Attorney Albert Watkins believes they have a winning case.

“This doesn’t make sense,” Watkins said. “It’s not okay for kids in St. Charles to be able to play a game and have film from their performance to send out to the Division I coach of their choice while simultaneously, five minutes away in St. Louis County, where there is a lower COVID rate, being told, ‘No, you can’t do that.'”

Several student-athletes met Thursday in Clayton feeling disheartened. They think Page’s decision is unfair and biased, especially since he’s allowing cross-country to compete, a sport that Page’s own son participates in. They all agree parents and students should have had more input on the decision or be allowed to choose to play on their own.

Paul Berry III is running against Page for County Executive in November’s general election and questions his leadership in this area.

“Appointed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page does not have the data that backs him,” Berry said. “I think that the key here is that people have lost control over the destiny of their children. I trust parents to make that decision, not government.”

Meanwhile, Watkins argues that removing the opportunity for students to participate in sports this fall lowers their chance—or could completely eliminate their chance—of receiving athletic scholarships to college and disproportionately affects minority students. He also doesn’t see how it is fair for Page’s son to enjoy his selective sport while others have to suffer.

The student-athletes feel not playing is more detrimental than just allowing them to play.

“I feel like with quarantine and everything that has gone on the past few months, it’s very important for us to be playing sports right now for our mental health,” said Will Coovert, a senior at St. Louis High School. “I feel like Dr. Page is taking that away and bringing us in the wrong direction from where we need to be going.”

Page said he believes his decision is what’s best to protect the health of teens and their families in St. Louis County.