ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Ritter College Prep made history in 2022, earning the football program’s first-ever state championship.

Coach Brennan Spain paved the path to history, coaching the Lions to a perfect season.

His accomplishments would go unmatched in most scenarios…

But not in the Spain family.

Coach Tiffany Spain, Coach Brennan’s wife, has led the Cardinal Ritter girls track and field team to three-consecutive state titles.

“I tell my husband all the time, ‘you’ve got to catch up,'” Coach Tiffany Spain said. “‘I’m big spain and your little spain. I have two ahead of you. You have to catch up.'”

One of the team’s top talents? Kyndall Spain, the couple’s daughter.

The junior track star led the Lions with three gold medals and a silver medal at this year’s state track meet. Her 1st-place finish in the 300m hurdles was, perhaps, the most special, matching the same event her mother, Tiffany, won 19 years ago.

“It’s mind blowing,” Coach Tiffany Spain said. “I’m just so proud of her.”

The Spain family’s success comes from a sense of competition, but their foundation is rooted in love.

“We all support one another,” Coach Tiffany Spain said. “That’s what makes the Spain Gang so special.”