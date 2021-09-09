Super Bowl champs play in first game of the NFL season tonight

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

ST. LOUIS – The first game of the NFL season will take place tonight between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers ended last season as Super Bowl champions after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. They come into this season looking to defend their title with, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Tom Brady.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season in which they lost their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a gruesome injury in week five. They are looking to bounce back and face a tall task in their first week match-up.

The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 7:20pm central time on NBC.