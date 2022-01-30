Super Bowl LVI set, Rams vs Bengals

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, middle, holds up the George Halas trophy after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The match up for Super Bowl LVI is set. It will be the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

The Rams advanced by beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship game. The Rams came back from down 17-7 in the third quarter. Two Matthew Stafford touchdown passes spurred the Rams rally. Key mistakes by the 49ers aided the comeback, a dropped interception by the Niners defense and a late interception by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo doomed their chances.

Earlier in the day, the Bengals staged a huge comeback to beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game. Trailing 21-3 Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the comeback. His touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase and a two point conversion tied the game, 21-21. Evan McPherson kicked four field goals for the Bengals including the game winner in overtime.

Early odds have installed the Rams as a 3.5 point favorite over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.