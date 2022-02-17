Super Bowl ratings: higher in St. Louis than Los Angeles

Los Angeles Rams line up for the National Anthem before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

ST. LOUIS–“Never has one victory meant more to an NFL franchise than the Rams winning this game,” the Los Angeles Times said in a commentary this week. “It was not only a referendum on the philosophy of trading away draft picks to build a star-studded team that could win right now, but also it was rocket fuel in terms of continuing to build an L.A. fanbase.”

New data out shows that despite the potential for a Hollywood ending with a Los Angeles-based team hosting the Super Bowl, viewers in the market weren’t dying to watch the Rams on television in the big game this past weekend, and at least by one measure, fewer fans there watched the game than here in St. Louis

According to Nielsen data, the Super Bowl scored a 36.7 rating in Los Angeles, compared to 39.5 in St. Louis. To be fair, Los Angeles did bring a larger share of its overall market to the game (77 vs. 71) along with a larger number of households (2M vs 495K).

The numbers do not reflect streaming and viewership from other sources.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff conceded prior to the game that the team still had “work to do” when it came to rebuilding a fanbase in the market, but the data, along with what at least from a distance looked like a light crowd along Wednesday’s parade route, backs that up.

FOX2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne explored the ironies of attaching narratives to things like crowd size.