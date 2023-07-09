CAHOKIA, IL – Kids attending NFL safety Tony Adams’ backpack project event were probably expecting nothing more than some free supplies and intimate time with a local star.

Tony Adams took it to the next level.

A SLUH standout, Adams shined at the University of Illinois before signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He took his opportunity in stride, earning a spot on the 53-man roster. Despite his rise to the top, Adams hasn’t waivered in his efforts to give back to his local community.

“I just want to be real and genuine so I can help inspire the next generation,” Adams said. “That’s all that really matters.”

He did just that, donating backpacks and supplies to local youth at the Team Armstead Coummunity Center in Cahokia, IL Saturday morning.

Once the festivities wound down, Adams took to the podium for a special announcement.

“We are going to make sure his name lives on forever,” Adams said.

The name?

Jaylon McKenzie.

McKenzie was a standout athlete in metro east before he was shot and killed in 2019. He was just 14 years old.

With McKenzie’s mother in attendance, Adams honored the late, great McKenzie with a scholarship in his name, given annually to a standout student-athlete beginning in 2024.

“I’m just at a loss for words,” Sukeena Gunner, McKenize’s mother, said. “Just because he’s not here, he is still getting exactly what he wanted, to make a difference, to have an impact and to live through this community.”