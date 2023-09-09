It was a four player tie for the lead after Friday’s first round of the Ascension Charity Classic. After today’s second round, two golfer sit atop the leaderboard. Kevin Sutherland and Y.E. Yang are both at 12 under par after 36 holes of play. That makes Sunday final round a must see for all of the St. Louis golf fans heading out to Norwood Hills Country Club.

Just one shot back of Sutherland and Yang for the lead is Ken Duke at -11. Two golfers are at -10, Brett Quigley and Steve Flesch. The low rounds Saturday were turned in by Quigley and Colin Montgomerie who both shot seven under par 64’s, tying the course record.