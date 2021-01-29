Sydni Russell, Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée, launches Super Bowl-inspired clothing line

LEAWOOD, Kan. — As a new businesswoman and boutique owner, Sydni Russell is branching out and creating her own clothing lines.

Russell, who is the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu, launched Jill Marie Baby Boutique in October, but what’s really taking off is her adult line.

“When I had my daughter, I was just thinking, ‘What are the things that I want to do that will make her proud?’ She has a dad to look up to, and he does amazing things. But I wanted her to know women can do amazing things, too,” she said.

Russell said the online boutique is named after her late mother, her daughter and her fiancée’s late grandmother. All are motivation and inspiration for her to follow her dreams.

“All the times, I feel like I don’t know if I can do this or have I gotten myself too far, I get that confirmation from my mom: You got this, don’t give up and I’m proud of you,” Russell said.

With a degree in journalism, Russell said she always had a passion for design, fashion and the arts.

Her new line, “Run It II Tour ’20” launched Jan. 28. It features sweaters, t-shirts and lounge wear all inspired by the Chiefs.

“It has the dates and the scores and the Super Bowl at the bottom,” Russell said. “My style is classic, not-going-out-of-style-type look. I don’t like too trendy because it’s only, like, a seasonal things. I like things that can last the test of time.”

Russell said her new design comes just in time for the Super Bowl, but she’s motivated more than ever to do more.

“I definitely haven’t had the chance to just sit back and really take it all in. I’m constantly thinking about the next thing I want to do,” she said. “I am definitely proud of myself.“

Some of Russell’s items are available at Array Boutique in Leawood. The store is also serving as a pick-up location for online orders. You can shop online here or email info@shopjillmarie.com for more information.

