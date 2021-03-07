Tarasenko returns to hockey rink Saturday from injured reserve

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko has been activated to make his season debut in Saturday’s game against the L.A. Kings.
According to the National Hockey League, just over a month ago, Tarasenko began to skate again. For the last several weeks, he has been on the ice with his teammates daily as he geared up for his return.
Blues coaches say they’ve been impressed with his conditioning.
Tarasenko hasn’t played in a regular-season game since he injured his shoulder on Oct. 24, 2019. He’s had three shoulder surgeries since April 2018.