Tarasenko scores, but Knights beat Blues 5-4

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Blues 5-4 in overtime at Enterprise Center on Friday night.

The Knights dominated early taking a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault. The Blues responded in the second period with goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Tarasenko, but they still trailed 3-2. In the third period the Blues caught fire and took the lead on goals by Zach Sanford and David Perron, both on the power play, giving St. Louis a 4-3 lead. The Knights got a goal by Alec Martinez 47 seconds after Perron’s score to tie the game again 4-4.

On to overtime and that’s where Vegas garnered the extra point. Reilly Smith scored a power play goal and gave the Knights the 5-4 win.

The same two teams will meet Saturday night at 7:00 PM at Enterprise Center.