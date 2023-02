It was a successful New York debut for former Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko on Friday night. Tarasenko scored on his second shift of the game and first shot as a New York Ranger. Tarasenko scored at the 2:49 mark of the first period off a pass from new teammate and old friend Artemi Panarin. The Rangers would go on to beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3. Defenseman Niko Mikkola also a part of the Blues/Rangers trade made his New York debut as well.

