Tatum Nation basketball camps to continue this summer

ST. LOUIS – When you hear the name “Tatum,” most of our minds go directly to NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, but his dad, Justin Tatum, has quite the basketball background as well.

Justin Tatum was a standout basketball player at St. Louis University. He played at CBC High School before that and has been serving as the varsity basketball head coach since 2013. His passion for the game runs deeps, which is why he began running basketball camps 12 years ago. This summer, the Tatum Nation Summer Basketball Camp is making a return.

Summer is the time for children to have fun, explore their passions, and develop their talents. Coach Tatum is ready to continue that through his 5-week-long summer basketball program.

The camp is open to boys and girls between the ages of seven and 14 at any skill level. On top of learning basketball skills, campers will enjoy water balloon fights, dodgeball tournaments, as well as dunk and three point contests. Tatum wants all his campers, despite their skill level or interest in the game, to have an experience they can remember while they learn about the game of basketball.

Although fun is the main goal, safety is still the main priority. The camp is divided into full-day and half-day sessions for the 5-week period that begins June 14. Tatum will cap the number of campers to 65 boys and girls per session until CDC and St. Louis County restrictions deem otherwise.

“We’re keeping it a really small number to be safe until the restrictions ease up,” said Tatum. “Any parents who have personal concerns about their kids they can let us know, and we can make sure we accommodate as best we can.”

Campers of the past have been pleasantly surprised when NBA and local superstars like Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, and Larry Hughes make guest appearances to speak to them about basketball and what it takes to be successful in life. Tatum says they will have giveaways, prizes, and apparel at the camp.

To register your child or learn more information about the Tatum Nation Summer Basketball Camp, you can visit www.tatumnation.com.