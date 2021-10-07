Ted DiBiase visits St. Louis for ‘Wrestling at the Chase’ book launch

ST. LOUIS – Anyone who grew up in the St. Louis area in the 60s, 70s, and the early 80s likely has memories of “Wrestling at the Chase,” the beloved local wrestling program that aired on KPLR 11.

Larger-than-life figures like Bruiser Brody, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr., and Ted DiBiase performed inside the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel on Saturday nights in front of raucous crowds.

Local sports historian Ed Wheatley wrote a book chronicling the circumstances that gave rise to a staple of St. Louis entertainment and provided a lifetime of memories for fans.

To commemorate the book launch, Wheatley will be appearing at the Missouri Athletic Club for a special book signing and live event. Wheatley will be joined by Ted DiBiase, who spent years wrestling in the NWA and its affiliates before joining the WWE and becoming The Million Dollar Man.

The previous guest of honor, wrestling legend Ric Flair, canceled, according to a spokesperson for the event.

While Thursday’s event is a private event for MAC members, Wheatley will participate in 10 additional public book signings across the St. Louis area over the next few months.

For more information on those events, visit STLwrestlingbook.com.