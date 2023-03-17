ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands of sports fans are expected in Downtown St. Louis on Saturday between two evening games for St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

For both teams, it will be their second home games of the 2023 seasons.

The Battlehawks will host the D.C. Defenders at 6 p.m. at the Dome At America’s Center. CITY SC will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT at CITYPARK.

The Battlehawks drew more than 38,000 fans for their home opener last weekend, a record for a modern-era spring professional football game. Fans had a chance to watch from the 400s section of the dome last weekend, and it appears some tickets are still available for the 400 section for Saturday.

St. Louis CITY SC drew more than 22,000 fans in the franchise’s home debut on March 4. Another large crowd is expected again with potential history on the line. If CITY SC wins Saturday’s match, they will become the first MLS expansion team to start 4-0 in their inaugural season.

With the timing of both games, there’s a strong chance both could end within the same hour. Anyone visiting Downtown St. Louis, for sports games or other reasons, is encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for possible traffic delays.

For the Battlehawks, there are nearly two dozen lots near The Dome available for parking. Those will open around three hours prior to kickoff. For CITY SC, if you don’t have a prepaid parking pass near the stadium, there could be parking available at Union Station, 409 South 15th Street, 360 South 18th Street and 1211 Spruce Street.

Ballpark Village is also an option for both events, but could mean up to a 20-minute walk. The Metrolink will also have its red line and blue line routes in full force for both games.

If you can’t attend the games, you can watch the Battlehawks on FX or ESPN+ and CITY SC through MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

On top of that all, there are a few other big games of regional interest on Saturday, though not being played in St. Louis:

SLU Women’s Basketball – First Round NCAA Tournament (Tip-off at noon CT on ABC)

Mizzou Basketball – Second Round NCAA Tournament (Tip-off at 5:10 p.m. CT on TNT)

World Baseball Classic – Team USA (Four Cardinals competing, first pitch at 7 p.m. on FOX 2)