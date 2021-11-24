Tentative $790 million settlement reached between St. Louis, NFL, & Kroenke

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 reporter Andy Banker confirms a tentative settlement reached in the St. Louis lawsuit against Stan Kroenke and the National Football League. The final amount to be paid to St. Louis could be $790million. This is after a 15-hour mediation session at this Clayton law firm.

Attorneys for the parties involved met Tuesday with a mediator at the Clayton law offices of a lead NFL attorney in the case to try to broker a settlement in the 4½-year-old lawsuit, ahead of the scheduled Jan. 10, 2022 trial.

St. Louis City, County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority have accused the NFL of fraud and unjust enrichment for allegedly encouraging St. Louis to spend millions on a new stadium plan to keep the Rams from moving while plotting all along to move the team back to Los Angeles.

Kroenke and his fellow owners are reportedly feuding over who will cover any settlement or jury award. They risk their messages to each other about Rams relocation becoming public during a trial.

