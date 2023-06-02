ST. LOUIS — It’s race week in the area as NASCAR is back for the second straight year. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison hosts the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race, meaning some of NASCAR’s biggest stars are in town. That includes Kyle Larson, who has a person on his staff with a local connection.

Adam Wall grew up in Teutopolis, loving NASCAR and other motorsports. He studied engineering with a focus on motorsports. After school joined Hendrick Motorsports, where he eventually worked to be a race engineer for racing stars such as Larson.

Fox 2 Sports Reporter Kevin Ryans tells us Adam’s story from going to the local racetrack as a kid to being a key figure on that same track for a NASCAR Cup Series race.

*Some video used in this story is credited to Hendrick Motorsports