ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The second edition of the Ascension Charity Classic was another huge success for both golf fans and local charities. The amount of money handed back to the community should top $1 million dollars. Nick Ragone, Vice President with Ascension, stopped the FOX-2 studios to talk with Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.
