LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eagles gear is being bought fast out of stores ahead of the big game.

Employees at the team’s Pro Shop in Lancaster have been unpacking “Conference Champions” shirts and hats since Monday. Fans have been flooding the store and are buying them just as fast as they can put the merchandise out.

“I wanted to come out and get the official NFC Championship t-shirt because my son wants one and I want one. I’m leaving for Cancún on Tuesday. I was down there five years ago when they won their championship, so when we scheduled for this year, I had to schedule it because they are going to go for sure,” Lynn Miller said.

If you can’t find what you want in person, you can order from the team’s online store.

However, some of the NFC Championship gear is in short supply on the site as well.