Enemy territory: KC-area couple cheers for Bucs since son plays for Tampa Bay

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — This Super Bowl Sunday, one couple who lives just outside Kansas City is cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Carl and Tracy Davis, it’s simple. Their family comes over love of the Kansas City Chiefs — though some family members won’t be joining them.

“Even my brother, my oldest brother, he cannot root for Tampa, and I’m like, ‘That’s your nephew!'” Tracy Davis said.

These proud parents will gladly don their No. 94 Buccaneers jerseys. After all, heir son, Khalil Davis, plays defensive tackle in Tampa Bay.

They’ve watched him grow from a baby boy with his twin brother Carlos to pee-wee football, to Blue Springs High School, AAU track then on to Nebraska until he was finally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 6th round.

It was a dream his parents never imagined until it came true.

“Proud, excited,” Carl Davis said.

“Blessings, can’t believe it,” Tracy added.

“All the emotions that you can think of in one,” Carl summed up.

Khalil’s season has been mostly about learning behind an experienced defensive line. The Bucs’ depth chart lists him behind Ndamukong Suh. But he’s gotten to play, including in Tampa Bay’s first game against Kansas City this season where Khalil almost sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I asked him, ‘What did it feel like just to touch him?'” Tracy said.

“And I think Khalil’s response was, ‘Oh my goodness!'” Carl said. “At that moment I was like, ‘Get him! Get him!’ Then I was like, ‘Wait, that’s my quarterback!'”

Khalil, though, hasn’t forgotten he’s a Kansas City kid. While in Tampa, his parents said he misses one thing a lot.

“We had to mail the boy some Arthur Bryant’s (Barbecue),” his mother said. “Khalil called. He said, ‘Mama, I don’t care how much it costs. I need some barbecue.’ I said, ‘Khalil.’ He said, ‘Mama please.'”

Apparently, Florida barbecue just isn’t up to par.

“He went to this barbecue place down in Tampa. He said he spent, on himself, $100 on barbecue,” Carl said. “He took on bite and trashed the rest. He said it was that terrible.”

So on Sunday, just remember there is one true Kansas City kid on the Bucs. And when this metro family heads down to Tampa this weekend, for one day, they’ll be cheering for the opposite team.

“We are Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Tracy said.