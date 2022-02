ST. LOUIS – A group of female entrepreneurs will lead a panel discussion later this month to educate and inspire others who want to start a business.

The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting the free online event on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom event is titled "Business Panel Discussion: Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Journey." It's free to the public, but registration is required.