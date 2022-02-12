Out of time? 3 easy-to-make Super Bowl snacks

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced who he is endorsing to take Sen. Roy Blunt's seat, after he retires later this year.

Four of the six candidates running for U.S. Senate had 90 minutes Saturday to tell a room full of supporters why to vote for them, but the biggest news of the day actually happened before the forum as Hawley endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

"I'm so thrilled, I'm so grateful, he is such a champion for our conservative values in Washington and has been such a powerful voice in what Missouri believes in," Hartzler said in an exclusive interview Saturday.

During a statewide gathering of Republican leaders and activists, the candidates hoping to fill Blunt's seat took the stage at Lincoln Days at the St. Charles Convention Center.

"The first thing we need to do is secure the border," Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

"We've got to get spending under control," Congressman Billy Long said.

Moments before the forum, Hawley, while standing next to Hartzler, announced his support.

"People trust Josh, they respect him as a true conservative who is out there on the forefront fighting and for him to recognized I am that way as well," Hartzler said.

In a press release, Hawley said Hartzler is "unafraid to stand up for conservative values, and she is exactly who Missouri needs in the U.S. Senate."

While the endorsement was not mentioned in the forum, other candidates told reporters, they were not surprised.

"I knew that was coming whenever the day that Vicky hired Josh's team to represent her," Long said. "I called Josh and said this looks to me like you might getting in with Vicky."