Super Bowl LV countdown: What’s happening in Tampa on Friday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ve made it to the end of Super Bowl week in Tampa and are now just two days away from the Big Game. If you haven’t soaked in all the excitement in the Tampa Bay area, you’re running out of time.

If you’re looking to check out the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa, you only have two days left. The experience at Julian B. Lane Park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. As a reminder, a reservation for the Super Bowl Experience is required and the NFL will not be allowing walk-ups for the final two days.

If you don’t have a reservation for the Julian B. Lane experience, there are also setups at Curtis Hixon Park and the Technology Village on the Riverwalk. Those two experiences do not require a reservation.

The Super Bowl light show also returns on Friday. The pyrotechnic and laser light show at the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship will start at 6:55, 7:55, 8:55 and 9:55 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The ship is set up on the water near the Tampa Convention Center.

8 On Your Side is Your Official Bucs Station and will stream live every day at 10 a.m. ET to break down what’s happening in our area ahead of the big game. Our live updates will run through Saturday so you can stay updated all week on the latest Super Bowl news.

J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live every morning with details on all the Super Bowl-related events and activities in our area. Gabrielle Shirley and Daisy Ruth will join them live from out in the community to show how Tampa is transforming into a championship host town. Meteorologist Amanda Holly will also join the stream to help look ahead to the forecast for Sunday’s game.

Once you’ve caught up on everything happening in Tampa Bay for the day, make sure to check back at 1 p.m. ET when J.B. Biunno will also join “Big Game Bound” to bring you the latest news and analysis ahead of the Super Bowl.

