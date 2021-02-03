The real deal: Buccaneers surprise third-grader who made sticky note jersey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Julian Casillas has been a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan for quite some time. When he saw the Buccaneers van pull up to Twin Lakes Elementary School Monday morning, it said it was a dream come true.

“I didn’t know about this. I didn’t know about this. This was cool and I enjoyed it,” said Casillas. It was a picture of Julian’s handcrafted Bucs jersey that was sent to the Buccaneers team by one of his teachers, that sparked their attention. “I just wanted to make it because I had an idea in my head.”

While the Bucs loved his creativity, they wanted to make sure he also had the real deal and presented him with his very own autographed Jason Pierre-Paul jersey.

“It was very nice. Thank you for giving me this jersey. I was not expecting all of the attention, but I’ll take it,” said Casillas.

His mom Sofia, said they never expected a surprise like this one from the team and they’re so grateful for it.

“Been a huge blessing, we are very humbled by it,” Sofia said.

Julian says he plans to watch Super Bowl LV in his new Pierre-Paul jersey.