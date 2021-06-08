The Cubs reveal their Wrigleyville ‘City Connect’ jerseys

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Monday, June 8th, the Cubs unveiled their “City Connect” jerseys.

CHICAGO – One of the bigger fashion topics of the 2021 baseball season figured to come on Monday for the Cubs, when their team’s “City Connect” jerseys were due to be released.

Promptly at 9 a.m., the team revealed their look that they’ll sport on select dates over the next four months.

With the release of the video above, the team confirmed their alternate jerseys as part of a new effort by Nike and Major League Baseball to salute the cities to which they play. The Cubs’ features a few salutes to Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods, including the six-pointed star in the cap and the Chicago municipal device symbol that’s featured in a number of parts of the city.

“Wrigleyville” is spelled out on the chest of the jersey with the same font as Wrigley Field’s marquee.

The Cubs joined with the crosstown White Sox, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Giants, Marlins, and Red Sox as the first seven clubs to don the “City Connect” jerseys. They’ll wear them for the first time this Saturday, June 12th when they host the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

“One of the pillars of the Cubs organization is to ‘be a good neighbor,’” said Cubs Vice President of Marketing Lauren Fritts in a release from the team. “We’re aware of the impact we have not only on the neighborhood surrounding us, but on all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. Cubs fans don’t just reside on the North Side, and the work we do as an organization and through Cubs Charities isn’t specific to just one neighborhood. 

“Rather than simply unveil a new jersey, we wanted to use City Connect as a platform to unite our diverse city and celebrate those doing good in their neighborhood.”

As part of the “City Connect” uniform initiative, the Cubs will highlighting nine different city organizations during games in the 2021 season: Young Chicago Authors, Test Positive Aware Network (TPAN), YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, Healthy Hot Free Meals, SkyART, Inter-American Magnet School, Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN), New Life Centers of Chicagoland and UCAN Chicago.  

Young Chicago Authors will be the first saluted on June 12th, which will include ceremonial first pitches, in-game video content in the ballpark and on social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News