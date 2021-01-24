The mentality that sets Patrick Mahomes apart from the rest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – “With the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Patrick Mahomes, quarterback from Texas Tech.

The decision to draft Patrick Mahomes not only changed a team, but a region. 

“He’s our icon in Kansas City. We’ve got him for another what, 10 years? Good for the Chiefs,” fan David Spencer said.

His greatness on the field of play is undeniable, However, those who know him best say it’s his humility that makes him great.

“I think that’s what makes Patrick special is he’s not a ‘me’ person, he’s a ‘we’ person, and he gives credit to his team and Andy Reid, and everybody else there,” Jena Williams, Patrick’s Cousin, said. 

She says his heart, drive, and will to never give up came from his mother Randi.

“He’s always been gifted you know; he’s got his dad who played baseball but his mom, I mean his mom Randi has the biggest heart.” 

The Chiefs last eight wins were decided by less than a touchdown. They defy the odds and continue to win close games. Much of Chiefs Kingdom attributes this phenomenon to “Mahomes’ Magic.”

Consequently, Chiefs Kingdom was shaken to its core last Sunday after a big from Browns Linebacker Mack Wilson. Mahomes was loopy and unable to stand on his own. He was ruled out of the game and was placed into concussion protocol. 

It was a scary moment for fans, but considerably more frightening moment for Mahomes’ family.

“I was with his mom that day and she was of course freaking out, and she hollered at Mia, his little sister… they were all kind of nervous. But then Patrick called us on FaceTime right after that and we felt a lot better.“ Williams, said

A few days later Mahomes passed concussion protocol and was cleared to play. 

An announcement Jena says is the final nail in the coffin for the Buffalo Bills. 

“We are going to win for sure. Definitely!” Williams, said

The Chiefs have an opportunity to extend the “Run It Back” tour, and Mahomes can add yet another accomplishment to what is already astonishing NFL career with a win on Sunday.

