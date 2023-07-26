ST. LOUIS – One of the all-time great sports debates, certain to generate different answers among generations of fans, is “Who is on your Mount Rushmore” of a specific sports theme?

The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a massive rock sculpture in South Dakota that depicts the faces of four former U.S. presidents (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln).

In sports context, when somebody asks who makes up the Mount Rushmore of a certain category, it’s best to remember four athletes who have made an impact on their sports to similar levels of the four engraved presidents. Sports fans often use it to name the best of the best in their professions.

That begs the question: Who is on the Mount Rushmore of St. Louis sports?

The Sporting News addressed this topic as part of its summer series called “The Sporting News GOAT Mountain” project. Sports enthusiasts have spent hours researching, comparing and naming the Mount Rushmore of several four-sport and three-sport cities. The St. Louis “GOAT Mountain” list was revealed on Wednesday.

According to Ryan Fagan of Sporting News, the Mount Rushmore of St. Louis sports consists of three Cardinals and one Blues legend….

Stan Musial

Albert Pujols

Bob Gibson

Brett Hull

This Mount Rushmore is heavily stacked with Cardinals as St. Louis is considered one of baseball’s most storied franchises and the city, as Sporting News puts it, has built a “reputation as one of the great baseball towns in America.” That said, the Gateway City is rich in sports history, home to the NHL Blues for more than half a century and formerly to NFL and NBA franchises.

“When choosing the four greatest athletes in professional team sports history, it’s not just as easy as grabbing the four best Cardinals,” said Sporting News. “And it’s not like that would be easy, anyway.”

That said, the choices are pretty justified. Stan Musial and Albert Pujols rank within the Top 2 of many major St. Louis Cardinals hitting categories. Bob Gibson is the all-time leader in victories and most major pitching categories. The three combined for eight World Series championships with one on at least all but three of the Cardinals’ title winning teams.

Brett Hull is the Blues’ all-time leader in career regular-season goals, single-season goals and all-time points, in addition to a variety of playoff statistics. He is also loved by many Blues fans for his energy and sense of humor.

Sporting News also gave credit to three former Rams part of the Greatest Show on Turf Era (Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce) plus former St. Louis Hawks star Bob Pettit, saying all were largely considered, but just missed.

Who else is worthy? That’s open to a lot of different interpretations, and it might depend on your criteria for measuring impact. For some, a Mount Rushmore could consist of playoff heroes, strong character guys, and award winners, or guys more known for their longevity or dominance in a specific era.

We asked FOX 2 fans on Facebook, “Who is on your Mount Rushmore of greatest St. Louis athletes?” We encouraged people to choose their favorites from a St. Louis team or star athletes raised in the St. Louis area.

These were among some of the top responses…

“Kurt Warner. Albert Pujols. Ozzie Smith. Yadi,” says James.

“Ozzie Smith, Bob Gibson, Kurt Warner, Brett Hull,” says Jonathon.

“Musial, Warner, Yadi, Hull,” says Dalton.

“Musial, Hull, Pujols, Warner,” says Austin.

“Stan Musial, Brett Hull, Kurt Warner, Bob Pettit,” says Ray.

“Ozzie Smith, Marshall Faulk, Brett Hull, Albert Pujols,” says Deron.

“Michael Spinks, Leon Spinks, Cory Spinks,” says Calvin. All three are a family of St. Louis-raised boxers.

“Stan the Man, Gibby, Brock, Pujols,” says Bill.

“Lou Brock, Yadi, Stan, Ozzie,” says Ashlie.

“Stan Musial, Ozzie Smith, Brett Hull, Bob Gibson,” says Jeremy.

“Musial, [Dan] Dierdorf, Hull, [Daryl] Doran,” says James.

“Torry Holt, Tony Twist, Yadier Molina, Willie McGee,” says Mike.

“Stan Musial, Jackie Joyner-Kersse, Kellen Winslow, Jo Jo White,” says Paul, using three St. Louis natives.

“You obviously have to include Yogi Berra. He grew up on The Hill for goodness sakes,” says Mark.

“Albert Pujols, Issac Bruce, David Freese, Barret Jackman,” says Landon.

“Stan, Ozzie, Yadi, Red, Brock, Adam, Simmons, Forsch, Jack, Shannon, ….um we’re going to need another mountain or three,” says Jeff.

“Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis, Ozzie, Stan,” says Missy, who also gives credit to former Rams Super Bowl champions Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and Ricky Proehl.

“If you want to do careers in STL then it goes Molina, Warner, Plager and Pujols,” says Robert.

“Albert, Stan, Warner and Hull,” says Michael.

“Albert Pujols, Brett Hull, Kurt Warner, Stan Musial,” says Joe.

“People that’s didn’t leave for money. Stan the Man, Gibson, Molina, and Waino,” says Patrick.

“Stan Kroenke, Mike Keenan, Garry Templeton and Bill Bidwill,” says Danno, perhaps for a Mount Rushmore of not so popular St. Louis sports figures.

“Albert Pujols, Chris Pronger, Stan Musial, Marshall Faulk,” says Kayla.

“Stan, Albert, Hull, and Easy Ed McCauley. Have to put at least one born and raised St. Louisan on there,” says Michael.

“Jackie Joyner Kersee, Jayson Tatum, Matthew Tkachuk, Mike Shannon,” says Rica for a mountain of all St. Louis-raised athletes.

“NFL Football Hall of Famer and Granite City, Illinois native, Kevin Greene,” says Jeff.

“Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Yogi Berra, Max Scherzer, Brett Hull,” says Jim, who also adds Stan Musial.

“There are only three sports: bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games,” says Doug, quoting Ernest Hemingway. “So I submit: Rusty Wallace, Kenny Wallace, Mike Wallace, Ken Schrader.”

“Well this is insanely subjective….but… Pujols – Yadi – Hull and [Dick] Vermeil since I can’t list the entire greatest show on turf,” says Jay.

“Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky, Al MacInnis, Martin Brodeur,” says Jim for an all-Blues mountain.

“Just four heads of David Perron,” says Samantha, as Perron was drafted and has had three different stints with the Blues.

“Wayne Gretzky, Roger Maris, Martin Brodeur, Trent Green…all St. Louis sports icons,” says Brian, mostly on talented players with brief stops in St. Louis.

“Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Brett Hull, Harry Keough,” says Mickey.

“Stan, David [Freese}, Kurt [Warner} and the big rig [Pat Maroon].”

“Don’t forget this one,” says Dana, sharing a GIF of Becky Sauerbrunn.

A GIF of Pete Weber, a St. Louis-raised bowler, also followed from Michael.

“For football – Jim Hart – Jackie Smith – Dan Dierdorf – Orlando Pace,” says Mary.

“Jayson Tatum, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner,” says Nanci.

“Ozzie Smith, Kurt Warner, Pat Maroon, Yadier Molina,” says Paula.

“Willie McGee, Al MacInnis, Ozzie Smith, Garry Unger,” says Kathy.

“Stan The Man, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Brett Hull, Kurt Warner… we can fit more on this mountain right?? Jack Buck (I know he didn’t play, but still such an icon), Isaac Bruce, Faulk, Tory Holt, Bob Gibson, Yadi Molina, Whitey Herzog, I could keep going,” says Nate.

“How about a set of four for each sport? That would be hard enough but 4 from the entire pool is almost impossible. How about a Mt. Rushmore for baseball, one for hockey, one for football, basketball,” says Robert. Good idea to keep in mind.

“I agree with Sporting News – St. Louis,” says Sandi.

“So many greats. Unable to name them all,” says Mona.