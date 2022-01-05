The Rock Says: XFL training camp is less than a year away

FILE – Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on July 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS- We still don’t know if the spring football league is officially returning to St. Louis in 2023, but we do know one thing for sure. The start of the XFL’s 2023 training camps.

Dwayne Johnson, the new league co-owner along with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, posted on Instagram Tuesday that camps will begin January 4, 2023.

An Instagram post from Garcia last month identified February 18, 2023 as the league’s kickoff date. That post had a picture of league uniforms, including what looked like the jersey for the former St. Louis BattleHawks but did not identify team cities or names.

Multiple attempts to confirm St. Louis as part of the XFL’s 2023 plans through league officials have been unsuccessful. In November, a representative for Explore St. Louis told FOX2 that there was nothing new on the XFL front. A message seeking fresh comment Wednesday has not been returned.

The city was a league leader in attendance and fan excitement when the XFL relaunched in 2020, still stinging from the relocation of the Rams to Los Angeles, and starving for a new football team it could call its own, starting from the ground up.

The team was 3-2 in 2020 before the pandemic hit and ultimately forced the league into bankruptcy.