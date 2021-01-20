The Trade: Remembering the Chiefs, Bills draft swap that brought Mahomes to Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2017 NFL Draft with the 27th overall pick.

After a 12-4 season saw them secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended Kansas City’s promising season with an 18-16 defeat in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs were led by quarterback Alex Smith, who had put together a string of three solid seasons and helped the franchise win its first AFC West title in six years.

Drafting a quarterback in the first round might not have been on many Chiefs fans minds, especially since the franchise had not selected a quarterback in the first round since 1983 when they selected Todd Blackledge out of Penn State.

The 2017 draft was full of talented names at several positions on the field like defensive end Myles Garrett (Texas A&M), running back Leonard Fournette (LSU), safety Jamal Adams (LSU), running back Christian McCaffrey (Stanford), quarterback Deshaun Watson (Clemson) and, of course, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech).

Prior to draft day, experts ranked Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) and Watson ahead of Mahomes, but either way, with the 27th pick, getting a top quarterback prospect at that position wasn’t in the cards.

That is where the Buffalo Bills come in.

The Bills had the 10th overall pick in the draft before making a trade with the Chiefs that included Kansas City’s 27th pick, 2017 third round pick and 2018 first round pick.

With the move, the Chiefs were able to select Mahomes as the second quarterback off the board after Chicago selected Trubisky second overall.

Seventeen picks later, the Bills selected defensive back Tre’Davious White from LSU.

Where are they now?

Mahomes sat one year behind Smith at quarterback before taking the league by storm in his first year as the starter.

He won MVP in 2018 after throwing for 50 touchdowns and 5,000+ yards. The next year, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years and won Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes signed a massive 10-year contract extension in 2020 which is worth up to $503 million.

Buffalo didn’t walk away from the trade empty-handed. White has 15 interceptions and 189 tackles since entering the league in 2017.

He also received a contract extension in 2020. The All-Pro corner signed a four-year extension deal worth up to $82.1 million.

White was first team All-Pro in 2019 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

A key member of the Bills defense, White now has his sights set on a Super Bowl. But first, he will need to get past his 2017 draft trade counterpart Mahomes in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.