‘They wanted me and I’m a need’; Meet new Missouri Tiger basketball player Ronnie DeGray III

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– The University of Missouri men’s basketball formally introduced the newest member of the team Thursday after former UMass forward Ronnie DeGray III made his announcement public Wednesday night.

FOX2 caught up with DeGray III and talked about what lead to his arrival. As it turns out, he’s a former Missouri recruit who had an offer last year, before the Tigers rescinded it in search of more help on the interior. Unlike most transfers in the portal this year who are having to commit to programs sight-unseen outside of Zoom meetings, DeGray has been on campus before.

DeGray, a 6-7 forward, played in 15 games this past season as a freshman for the Minutemen, averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also shot 37 percent from three-point range. Under NCAA rules, he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining. He sees his game as being able to defend 1-5, operating either as a wing or as someone who can post up smaller defenders inside.

He comes from a basketball family. His father Ronnie played at Colorado in the late 1990s before a pro career that took him and Ronnie III overseas to Finland, Spain and Hungary.

He said he also attracted interest from Cincinnati, LSU and Vanderbilt, among others. His father’s former college coach, Ricardo Patton, is a consultant to Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse.

DeGray joins DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State), Jarron “Boogie” Coleman (Ball State) and Amari Davis (Green Bay) as transfer additions to the roster, along with a 5-member freshman class set to enroll. If nothing else changes, Cuonzo Martin will have one more spot left to fill on the roster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News