‘They’re Mizzou Made’: Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz talks NFL draftees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri football program had five players selected in the NFL Draft this year.

Linebacker Nick Bolton was the first Tiger to hear his name called, as the Kansas City Chiefs picked him in the second round.

Bolton impressed Kansas City’s coaching staff at rookie minicamp, with head coach Andy Reid praising Bolton’s instincts and football IQ.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz is proud of Bolton and the other Tigers heading to the NFL.

“They’re Mizzou made. They’re going to be really tough. I think Coach Reid said Nick Bolton was ‘Tiger Tough,’” Drinkwitz said. “Nothing’s more exciting to hear that kind of stuff because he is tough. I look forward to hearing those guys are going to have a lot of different things thrown at them. But I know they’re going to make it.”

Missouri will hol organized team activities from May 25-27.