On this day: Cardinals player hits 4 HRs in single game 28 years ago

ST. LOUIS – Nearly three decades ago, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Mark Whiten became the 12th man in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in a single game.

Whiten’s historic day at the plate came on Sept. 7, 1993, against the Cincinnati Reds.

Whiten’s first hit of the night was a grand slam in the first inning. Whiten followed this with homers in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings of the game. This record has never been matched in Cardinals history.

Whiten played for the Cardinals for two seasons before being traded to Boston in April 1995. He ended his career in 2000 with 105 total home runs in 11 seasons.

