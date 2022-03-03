‘This is St. Louis’; Jayson Tatum’s son stars in cute birthday video for dad

Fans reach out to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as he leaves the court holding his son, Deuce, after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 141-133, in a double overtime NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ST. LOUIS–Jayson Tatum, Jr., also known as “Deuce” has had a front-row seat for some of his dad’s biggest games in the NBA. But on Thursday, it was the young man’s turn to star in front of the camera. The job? To wish his father a happy 24th birthday.

“I went around St. Louis for your birthday,” Jayson Jr., 4, said, taking viewers on a video trip of St. Louis from Tatum’s childhood home, to the Wohl Community Center in the city of St. Louis where he spent time as a child and which now has a computer lab the basketball star dedicated last fall. He also stopped by Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Couer, where Tatum led the team to a state title before going on to Duke University.

He also stopped by an Imo’s pizza shop, a Tatum food staple.

“This is St. Louis!”, the young Tatum cheered as the video ends on location near the old courthouse in downtown.

His father is trying to keep his Boston Celtics in the NBA playoff picture, where the team is in 6th place in the Eastern Conference. Tatum is averaging 26 points and 8 rebounds, and just came off his first NBA All-Star game start.