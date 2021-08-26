‘This made my year’ – kid gets bat from Angels’ Adell after kid’s drink spills

BALTIMORE, Md. – Angels outfielder Jo Adell is being praised on Twitter for going above and beyond for a kid at the Angels vs Orioles game Wednesday night.

The MLB Twitter account said, “Adell accidentally knocked a kid’s drink out of his hand the previous inning when trying to throw him a ball. He made it up to the kid next inning,” when he came out from the dugout with a bat.

Jo Adell accidentally knocked a kid's drink out of his hand the previous inning when trying to throw him a ball.



He made it up to the kid next inning. #BiggerThanBaseball

pic.twitter.com/4VV1ysJjvA — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2021

Even though the kid is an Orioles fan, he said on Twitter that Adell is his “new favorite player.”

“Jo Adell went above and beyond last night. He made my year and I will always remember this moment. This is what baseball is about,” he said on Twitter under the handle @bbp34_.

Hi thank you so much for reaching out! You have permission to use the photos. Jo Adell went above and beyond last night. He made my year and I will always remember this moment. This is what baseball is about. #biggerthenbaseball — BBP34 (@bbp34_) August 26, 2021

Thanks @Angels and Jo Adell for the bat! New favorite player pic.twitter.com/auk8DJ8ltN — BBP34 (@bbp34_) August 26, 2021

The Orioles beat the Angels 10-6. Adell went 2-4 at the plate.