‘This virus is no joke’ Jim Edmonds shares selfie from the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds has shared on Instagram that he is in the hospital with flu-like symptoms. He believes that he may have coronavirus.

Edmonds shared a selfie with the caption:

“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. Waiting on tests now. PS. I didn’t know the swab could go that far in someone’s nose. No confirmation on the virus yet. Just waiting to find out if I have been infected or just super sick.” Jim Edmonds Instagram

The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted, “Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon!”

He has not posted an update on the results of his test.