ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Thompson extended his point streak to five games, his third streak of five or more games this season. It was also his ninth game this season with three or more points.

Skinner also has a five-game point streak, his second such stretch this season.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who snapped a nine-game losing streak in St. Louis dating to Jan. 21, 2012.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Buffalo, which improved to 2-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Ivan Barbashev, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who finished 3-4 on their longest homestand of the season. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Buffalo took control from the opening faceoff with two quick goals 25 seconds apart.

Skinner gave the Sabres the lead 60 seconds in. Thompson created the chance by stripping Tyler Pitlick of the puck in front of the Blues net and feeding Skinner.

Tuch followed moments later, burying Skinner’s feed from behind the St. Louis net.

Power made it 3-0 midway through the first period, scoring on a perfect backdoor feed from JJ Peterka.

Thompson added his 33rd of the season on a backhand 70 seconds into the second.

Back-to-back goals from Barbashev and Schenn in the second gave the Blues some life. Defensemen Torey Krug and Justin Faulk assisted on both goals.

Kyrou’s goal from the high slot 47 seconds into the third cut it to 4-3.

The Blues had a 6-on-4 after Peyton Krebs was called for a faceoff violation with 1:46 left, but Cozens’ empty-netter with a minute left sealed it.