Ken Hitchcock, Pierre Turgeon and Tom Barrasso who coached or played for the Blues were voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They were among the six people chosen for the 2023 Class in Toronto.

Ken Hitchcock coached the Blues from 2011-17. Over those six seasons, he took the Blues to the playoff in five of those years. Hitchcock was the head coach of the 1999 Stanley Cup champions, the Dallas Stars.

Pierre Turgeon scored 515 goals in his 19 year career. He played five of those seasons with the Blues, scoring 134 goals and 355 points in 327 games played in St. Louis.

Tom Barrasso finished his career with the Blues playing just six games in St. Louis. But among those six games, he recorded one shutout. Barrasso won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins during his career that also spanned 19 years.