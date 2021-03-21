Tigers bow out of NCAA Tournament losing to Oklahoma, 72-68

The Missouri Tigers run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament lasted just one round. Oklahoma the 8 seed knocked off the Tigers, the 9 seed, 72-68 on Saturday night in Indianapolis, IN. This was a close game throughout, Mizzou grabbed a 55-54 lead in the second half on a Dru Smith three pointer. Oklahoma led by Austin Reaves 23 points would reclaim the lead for good.
Dru Smith led the Tigers with 20 points. Jeremiah Tilmon contributed 16 points ad 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Missouri, ranked as high as #10 in the rankings in February sees their season end on March 20.
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is with both Mizzou and the Illini in Indianapolis and has the post game report.