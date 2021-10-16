Tigers fall to Texas A&M 35-14

Texas A&M fresh off their upset of #1 Alabama, came into Columbia and knocked off the Tigers 35-14 on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies built a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak’s early interception set up Texas A&M’s first score. Isaiah Spiller then broke off a 48 yard touchdown run to boost the Aggies lead to 14-0. Then Devon Achane scored on a 20 yard run and it’s a 21-0 deficit for Mizzou. The Tigers finally cracked the scoreboard in the second quarter on Tyler Badie’s 32 yard TD run to cut the margin to 21-7. East St. Louis alum and freshman sensation Dominic Lovett scored on a seven yard end around run in the third quarter for Missouri to cut their deficit to 28-14.
The loss drops Mizzou to 0-3 in SEC play and 3-4 overall this season.