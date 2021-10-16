Tigers fall to Texas A&M 35-14

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, right runs past Missouri’s Devin Nicholson (11), Martez Manuel (3), Chris Turner (39) and Kobie Whiteside during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Texas A&M fresh off their upset of #1 Alabama, came into Columbia and knocked off the Tigers 35-14 on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies built a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak’s early interception set up Texas A&M’s first score. Isaiah Spiller then broke off a 48 yard touchdown run to boost the Aggies lead to 14-0. Then Devon Achane scored on a 20 yard run and it’s a 21-0 deficit for Mizzou. The Tigers finally cracked the scoreboard in the second quarter on Tyler Badie’s 32 yard TD run to cut the margin to 21-7. East St. Louis alum and freshman sensation Dominic Lovett scored on a seven yard end around run in the third quarter for Missouri to cut their deficit to 28-14.

The loss drops Mizzou to 0-3 in SEC play and 3-4 overall this season.