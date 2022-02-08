The Missouri Tigers were coming off a strong road win at Texas A&M, but winning back to back games was too much to ask. The Tigers haven’t won 2 straight since late November. Tuesday night in Nashville, Vanderbilt pulled away late and beat Mizzou 70-62. Scotty Pippen Junior led Vandy with 19 points. Javon Pickett returned to action for Mizzou and led the Tigers with15 points. Mizzou falls to 9-14 on the season.
Tigers lose at Vandy, 70-62
February 16 2022 06:45 am