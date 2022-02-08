Tigers lose at Vandy, 70-62

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) fights through a screen by Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) as he tries to defend against Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 70-62. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

February 16 2022 06:45 am

The Missouri Tigers were coming off a strong road win at Texas A&M, but winning back to back games was too much to ask. The Tigers haven’t won 2 straight since late November. Tuesday night in Nashville, Vanderbilt pulled away late and beat Mizzou 70-62. Scotty Pippen Junior led Vandy with 19 points. Javon Pickett returned to action for Mizzou and led the Tigers with15 points. Mizzou falls to 9-14 on the season.

