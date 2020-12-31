Tigers lose by 20 in battle of unbeatens

The Missouri Tigers came in to Wednesday night’s SEC opener with a perfect 6-0 record. So did Tennessee and it was the Volunteers who prevailed in a big way, winning 73-53. Keyed by a 23-4 start, Tennessee was never challenged by the Tigers. Four players scored in double figures for the Vols (7-0). Xavier Pinson was the only Mizzou player to score in double figures with 11 points. Mizzou will continue their SEC schedule this Saturday, when the travel to Arkansas to play the undefeated Razorbacks.