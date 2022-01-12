Tigers lose to Arkansas by 44 points

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) drives past Missouri guard Jarron Coleman (5) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

In one of the most lopsided games in Missouri Tigers basketball history, Arkansas pounded Mizzou 87-43 on Wednesday night in Fayetteville, AR. This terrible loss comes just days after Mizzou’s big upset win over #15 Alabama this past Saturday.

Arkansas got off to a 26-3 start and lever looked back. The Razorbacks led 49-15 at halftime. The Tigers scored just three baskets in the game’s first 20 minutes. Things got worse in the second half with Arkansas outscoring Missouri 38-28. Javon Pickett led Mizzou on the scoresheet with 12 points. Arkansas was led by J.D. Notae’s 19 points.

The Tigers (7-8) will try and right the ship on Saturday when they host Texas A&M.