Tigers lose to Arkansas by 44 points

In one of the most lopsided games in Missouri Tigers basketball history, Arkansas pounded Mizzou 87-43 on Wednesday night in Fayetteville, AR. This terrible loss comes just days after Mizzou’s big upset win over #15 Alabama this past Saturday.
Arkansas got off to a 26-3 start and lever looked back. The Razorbacks led 49-15 at halftime. The Tigers scored just three baskets in the game’s first 20 minutes. Things got worse in the second half with Arkansas outscoring Missouri 38-28. Javon Pickett led Mizzou on the scoresheet with 12 points. Arkansas was led by J.D. Notae’s 19 points.
The Tigers (7-8) will try and right the ship on Saturday when they host Texas A&M.