The Missouri Tigers basketball team is now 9-0 on the young season after their latest victory, a 96-89 win over SEMO at Mizzou Arena on Sunday. Kobe Brown led the Mizzou scoring attack with 25 points. Sean East II scored 21 points, while D’Moi Hodge chipped in 15 points. New coach Dennis Gates’ team continues to play up temp basketball. The Tigers have scored 80 plus points in every game so far this season. The Tigers will get their biggest test in their next game coming up Saturday, December 10th when Kansas comes to Columbia.

