It wasn’t pretty but it’s a win for the Missouri Tigers. They struggled all night long to get past the Blue Raiders 23-19 on Saturday night in Columbia, MO.

Brady Cook, the Chaminade alum led Mizzou throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score. Tigers wide receiver and another St. Louis native, Luther Burden caught eight passes for 117 yards. Running back Cody Schrader, a Lutheran South grad, ran the ball 23 times gaining 84 yards.

The Tigers trailed in this game 7-3 until late in the second quarter when Cook ran in a score. The Tigers built a 23-10 lead, only to see Middle Tennessee whittle that lead down to just four.

Missouri’s next game is next Saturday, September 16 when they host Kansas State.